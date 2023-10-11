The Border Mail
Wodonga address won't be enough to avoid a cell, so freeway crash man must move

By Albury Court
October 11 2023 - 7:00pm
A Wodonga man will have two weeks to find an address in NSW or end up in a jail cell for serious drink-driving that resulted in a freeway crash.

