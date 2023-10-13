Wodonga star Angus Baker has quit Wodonga to co-coach AFL Canberra club Eastlake next season.
The classy mover played predominantly off half-back last year and quickly established himself as one of the premier players in the O&M.
Baker switched into the midfield this season with lethal effect and was regarded in the top three players in the competition alongside Wangaratta pair Daniel Sharrock and Callum Moore.
The brilliant ball winner finished fourth in the league for the most disposals and top-three for most kicks.
Baker has travelled on a weekly basis from Canberra for the past two seasons but revealed he wasn't prepared to make the commitment for a third year in a row.
"Unfortunately I can't commit to Wodonga for another season, purely because of the travel factor," Baker said.
"I have loved my two years at Wodonga but it's getting harder with increased work commitments.
"If I didn't have to travel, I would have stayed at Wodonga for sure but I will admit it was starting to take a toll on me, especially towards the back end of the season.
"So it was more of a lifestyle choice than purely a football decision.
"It was still a difficult decision for me to make."
Baker revealed Bulldog officials recently offered him a co-coaching role to entice him to stay at the kennel which he knocked back.
"It was a very generic chat and nothing really progressed from that," Baker said.
"They were obviously keen for me to stay but I was very honest with the club from the get go that it was going to be extremely difficult for me to travel again.
"The club understands my decision and has been supportive and we have got a really good relationship going forward.
"You never know what will happen in the future but my work has become increasingly more demanding.
"I rate my two years at Wodonga as the greatest football experience I've had to date without a doubt.
"It's such a great standard competition with so many star players.
"It's a special club to be part of and I will miss all the players and supporters who made me feel so welcome."
The departure of Baker is a stinging blow to the Bulldogs hopes of remaining a finals contender.
The Bulldogs are yet to formally announce Taylor's replacement with speculation rife that his successor could be revealed at the club's presentation on Saturday night.
Baker, 25, said he took immense satisfaction in the knowledge that the Bulldogs were able to break their finals drought this season.
"It was a big turnaround this season, not only to make finals but win a final as well," Baker said.
"It was a special feeling to beat Wangaratta Rovers and then put up a decent performance against Wangaratta the following week.
"Wangaratta is such a quality side and I felt we just lacked a bit of polish at crucial moments which probably cost us winning that game as well."
