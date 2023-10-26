An Albury MP is spending 21 days in India and Nepal cultivating parliamentary, business, education and training ties.
Justin Clancy touched down in the subcontinent earlier this week and has been in Mumbai and Kolkata.
The trip has been organised under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the NSW Opposition's spokesman skills, TAFE and tertiary education is looking at areas related to his shadow portfolio as well as electorate.
"Our border community benefits from the strong participation of families who have moved here from India and Nepal," Mr Clancy said.
"Many of our local hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing businesses are owned and run by people from these nations.
"It was only sensible to use this opportunity to learn more and to follow up on contacts given to me by local business owners, training organisations who themselves regularly travel between Australia and their homelands."
Mr Clancy met the speaker of the Maharashtra parliament's lower house Rahul Narwekar in Mumbai.
The state of Maharashtra has an estimated population of 112 million compared to eight million in NSW.
In Kolkata, Mr Clancy is meeting a chapter of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce and in New Delhi he will speak to state politicians.
Also in the Indian capital he will be attending the World Food India conference scheduled for November 3 to 5.
In the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, Mr Clancy will visit a children's home run by Albury charity Meg's Children.
The not-for-profit was set up by then Bowna nurse Trish Ryan in 2005 in memory of her daughter Meg, a teacher's aid who died in 2003, at the age of 23, from spina bifida complications.
The cost of Mr Clancy's trip is being partly funded by himself and the parliamentary association.
