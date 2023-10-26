The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Justin Clancy subcontinent tour has trip to home with Border tie

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 26 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar meets with Justin Clancy in his parliamentary building in the city of Mumbai earlier this week. Picture supplied
The speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar meets with Justin Clancy in his parliamentary building in the city of Mumbai earlier this week. Picture supplied

An Albury MP is spending 21 days in India and Nepal cultivating parliamentary, business, education and training ties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.