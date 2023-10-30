Imagine being thrown the new ball as a 15-year-old making your first-grade debut for the reigning premiers.
Well, that was the situation Noah Orchard found himself in on Saturday morning at Lavington Sports Ground.
Having impressed in second-grade over the opening three rounds of the Provincial season, the Albury High School student was given the chance to step up into Lavington's senior side to face New City.
And after Ryan Brown had opened up with a maiden, Panthers captain Dave Tassell turned straight to Orchard.
"That was awesome," the teenager smiled.
"Ryan's played NSW Country and he'll go down as one of Lavi's best bowlers so being down at fine leg, watching him go about it for the first over, I was pretty nervous coming into my first over to try to back that up.
"My first ball was a real nervous one, I sprayed it down leg-side but 'Tass' was really supportive and kept me backing me in each over.
"He gave me five in the end and it was all about trying to do what he was telling me and hit my spots.
"He said 'reward will come if you keep doing it' and it was a great experience."
Tassell's gradual return to full fitness dictated that he started the season playing second-grade alongside Orchard.
The youngster was miserly in his spells against Wodonga and Tallangatta, returning figures of 1-6 and 0-9 respectively, also picking up a wicket against East Albury in round two.
"On Thursday night, 'Tass' came and put his arm around me and said 'look, mate, you'll be playing first-grade this week' so I was very happy," Orchard said.
"I was not expecting it, especially with our pace attack.
"I knew it would be hard to break in, that I'd really have to earn it, so it was an awesome feeling.
"I've been battling away in the twos and this was something I really wanted.
"I was grateful to be picked and hopefully I can continue to play well."
Orchard, the former Howlong and Albury Umpires player, finished with 0-23 from five overs on Saturday as the Panthers, defending 8/262, skittled the Phoenix for 108.
Having played juniors with Oscar Lyons and Jordan Rhodes, who starred in Lavington's first-grade premiership last season, Orchard is keen to show he's got what it takes to play regular cricket at the same level.
"Sam O'Connor is one of my rep coaches," he said.
"I did a bit with Ryan Brown and Chris Galvin and then to be sharing the field with them, knowing that I'm in the same team as them, was really good.
"I just want to keep bowling and batting as well as I can.
"I'm captain of the U16s so hopefully our juniors can do well this year.
"Any chance I get in A-grade, hopefully I can take it, and I'll play as well as I can when I go back to the twos and the rep carnivals that we've got this year."
