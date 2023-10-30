The NSW Senior Open will call the Border home for at least the next three years.
Thurgoona Country Club Resort hosted its fifth tournament from last Friday, with the unheralded Adam Henwood proving too strong for a host of big names, including former Australian Open winners Peter Lonard and Stephen Allan.
Strong crows attended the 54-hole event, played in sunny conditions.
"It's certainly the best we've had it (the course), the greens are putting fantastically well, I've heard a few players say it's the best regional course they play, that's a very good rap," Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson offered.
The event was broadcast for the first time on Kayo Sports and Phillipson suggested the old adage, 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it', was behind the governing body's decision to extend the contract until the end of 2026.
"Very much so, we love coming here, the players love it as well, it's a great town and there's great support as well, from the local media to Liverpool Catholic Club (owners of TCCR), Thurgoona itself, as well as the State Government, which is also very keen for us to bring events to regional areas," Phillipson added.
The $120,000 event was first held in 2017, but was then abandoned in 2020-2021, due to COVID.
