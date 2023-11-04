Young girl critically injured in single car crash near Walbundrie

A young girl has been critically injured in a car crash near Walbundrie on Saturday, November 4.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 3pm with a single vehicle hitting a tree.
"A young girl was airlifted to hospital in Melbourne with critical injuries," a spokeswoman said.
NSW Ambulance said crews were called to Lockhart Road, north of Walbundrie, with the injured patient a female child under the age of five.
The other occupant of the car was not injured.
The child was treated at the scene for injuries to the chest, abdomen and neck and then transported to Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, via helicopter, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.
The helicopter took off from the cricket oval in Walbundrie.
Fire brigade and SES personnel also attended the incident.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.