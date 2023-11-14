The Border Mail
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Bishop of Wagga's legal team not conceding on child abuse damages

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Vincent Kiss pictured in 2002 in a Sydney train station walkway during a pretrial hearing related to his abuse of young Catholic boys.
The Bishop of Wagga's lawyers will mount a legal argument against a decision to award $1.3 million in exemplary damages to a victim of convicted paedophile and former Albury priest Vincent Kiss.

