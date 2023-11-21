A Myrtleford region man facing wildlife and cruelty charges after allegedly urging his dogs to attack kangaroos, a wombat, a deer and a cat has appeared in court.
Ashley O'Keefe, 40, at Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 21, faces 25 charges relating to incidents reported between October 2020 and June 2023.
He is accused of committing 23 offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986.
These included "eight cruelty and six aggravated cruelty acts, for allegedly causing the pain, suffering and eventual death or serious disablement of eastern grey kangaroos, a common wombat, a sambar deer and a cat, when he set his dogs on the wildlife and/or failed to intervene in the fight".
The matter was adjourned for further mention at Wodonga Magistrates Court on January 23, 2024.
