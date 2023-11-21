Border basketball sensation Lauren Jackson has added another accolade to her long list of achievements.
The 42-year-old was presented The Waratah Award at the NSW Champions of Sport Ceremony in Sydney on Monday night where she was acknowledged for her commitment to basketball on and off the court.
A four-time Olympian, Jackson has gone on to support and empower women and girls to play, coach, referee and administer the game through her role as Head of Women with Basketball Australia.
Since making her playing comeback in 2022, Jackson helped the Opals to a bronze medal at the Basketball World Cup, having previously enjoyed a stellar international playing career from 1997 to 2016.
Recipients of The Waratah award are deemed to be a role model and ambassador for their sport, as well as a highly respected member of the NSW sporting community.
"Lauren is Australia's and NSW's most decorated basketball player," Sports NSW chief executive Stuart Hodge said.
"Her overall contribution to basketball and her role model for women in sport is immeasurable.
"We honour and salute her with the Waratah."
Jackson joins rugby league great Laurie Daley, netball legends Liz Ellis and Marcia Ella-Duncan and champion cricketer Glenn McGrath, who have all previously received the award.
Jackson is a member of numerous Hall of Fames, including the prestigious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.