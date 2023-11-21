The Border Mail
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Wiradjuri-Yuin Teisha Toi and daughter takes on stage in Sydney

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dancing for culture, people and Mother Earth was the reason behind a mother-daughter duo deciding to take to the stage in DanceRites this coming weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.