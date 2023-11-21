Dancing for culture, people and Mother Earth was the reason behind a mother-daughter duo deciding to take to the stage in DanceRites this coming weekend.
To be held at Sydney's Opera House on Saturday and Sunday, the competition is Australia's only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups.
Mrs Toi said to hold space with her daughter on stage was "a dream come true".
"Taking part in dance with Dinawan's Connection with 15 other group members from all over Australia is so huge for us," she said.
"The group is a massive representation of Aboriginal people coming together."
Mrs Toi said it was important to show her children why she did what she did "in life, culturally and as a woman".
"Everything I do, I make footprints for my children to follow," she said.
"The opportunity for my daughter to follow in my footsteps and take part in this cultural practice with me is very exciting."
Joining the pair will be community leader Johnny Murray.
Each individual dance group will present a cultural dance and song cycle, showcasing storytelling and language.
Many groups might also perform an optional "wild card" dance to showcase a unique style.
Groups will be judged on their technical dance skills, engagement with language and culture, skin markings and traditional instrumentation.
Mrs Toi said she wasn't fazed that it was a competition as getting the opportunity to dance in front of hundreds of people was a win in itself.
It also allowed her to "solidify my connection to my culture and my country".
"Lilah was speechless when she got the news from Uncle Johnny to let her know she'd been invited to be a part of DanceRites - she's so blown away," she said.
"She is a young woman now and it's her time to step into those cultural practices and start leading for young people and youth.
"It's very exciting to be by her side."
The pair said they loved dancing because it was energising and made their culture known and seen again.
To watch the live show or find out more information check out sydneyoperahouse.com/dancerites.
