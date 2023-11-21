Riverina Bullets have come within close reach of Country NSW Women's T20 Bash glory, but it wasn't meant to be.
Newcastle won the toss and elected to bowl first in the decider at Sydney's Cricket Central on Tuesday, with the Bullets dropping eight wickets for a total of 103.
But it became the Blasters' day after they were able to achieve 104 runs off just over 17 overs, conceding four wickets in the process.
"We were very close, but Newcastle just got over us in the end," Bullets' playing coach Catherine Wood said.
"It was a bit disappointing, but fantastic that we got there in the first place.
"Riverina have done really well to be able to get into the final for the last three years.
"We're doing some good things in the women's space in the Riverina."
Echuca's Grace Moyle led the way with the bat to make 38 runs, while Wagga's Alicia Donohue put forward a strong bowling display, taking two wickets.
Burrumbuttock youngster Sara Burns, who was recently named in the Vic Country under-19 squad, opened the batting, contributing seven runs to the Bullets' total.
"She's been working really hard," Wood said.
"She loves her cricket and her family are really supportive, they literally take her around the countryside to be able to achieve her goals."
The Bullets had to win all three of their Pool B matches to qualify for the grand final, overcoming Southern Spirit, Illawarra Flames and Western Outlaws.
"There were no finals this year, so you had to win all three pool games to even have the chance to play in the finals," Wood said.
"To be able to do that without some of our players last time was fantastic."
Following the clash, the Riverina outfit had the opportunity to watch Sydney Thunder take on Adelaide Strikers.
"It's a good opportunity for some of the girls who have never played in a final or haven't experienced the WBBL," Wood said.
"It's good for them to see there's lots of opportunities."
