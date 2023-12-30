Paper, light, water, props - and people - help create some visual magic

When picking my best pictures of the year it is a balance between technically strong images and highlights from news events during the year.
With such tiny fish and the need for a face to be put to the story about a world first breeding program by CSU, I taped a black background to the wall, turned out all the lights and used an LED panel to illuminate both the fish and the ecologists face.
It took three hours to create the image I call 'Garfield Lady' after coming across Lorraine at a community lunch, where we got chatting about her house being fully decked out in Garfield Merchandise.
The balance between flash light and ambient light helped create this intriguing picture of Mat Shirley, who is part-hypnotist, part-baker and a former football coach.
Everyone was talking about the Women's World Cup, so I shifted my white balance and introduced flashes, bouncing them off white paper placed on the TV screen. This gave the viewer the idea we were there at night as they were watching the match.
The other big news that everyone was talking about was the King's coronation. I love this picture of Esther Osborne because it shows the contrast in Australia at the time - half of the country cared and the other half didn't. You can see one side of this divide represented by her husband, who just happened to sit in the background mid photoshoot.
I had to include this moment in the AWFA womens grand final when United took out the cup and player Ruby Leslie celebrated towards her father who came out of hospital to watch her play.
I was impressed with stockman Kevin Goldsworthy's ability to connect with horses. I captured the 89-year-old sharing a moment with his horse during a photo project for ACM.
Marking anniversaries in images is often challenging but with Mount Beauty CFA's 75th anniversary, I simply took a bucket of water and a mop to place the number on the cement in front of them.
I am often asked to create images that protect the subject's identity. In this case, I created a silhouette of a refugee who had come out to Australia from Uganda and was trying to bring the rest of her family out.
I love working with Dane Certificate creating a magical image ahead of his magic show. A mix between flashes with gels and a smoke machine helped create this picture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.