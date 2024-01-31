Newnham reflects on 'that' grand final moment while making bold call for 2024

Connor Newnham is one of the most explosive and dynamic players in the Tallangatta and District Football League but the powerful forward believes his biggest battles are within himself, rather than the opposition, when kicking for goal.
After a second consecutive grand final defeat to Chiltern and following the departure of previous coach, Jack Neil, Kiewa Sandy Creek will be trying to reverse the result in 2024.
In last year's TDFL grand final, Newnham kicked four goals, four behinds, and by his own admission, one out on the full. His role up forward was integral in setting up an early lead for KSC at Sandy Creek.
He was among the best players on the field but admits he dwells on the last five minutes.
"I'd been kicking good all year. We lost our legs in the last 10 minutes. I should have kicked those last two shots, but I guess that's footy, I can't change it now," he said.
"If we get to the granny again, we aren't losing it, I can tell you that."
After being in front at every change in the grand final, Chiltern over ran KSC by three points. Led by veteran forward Mark Doolan, kicking five goals. "That old bastard, he's just too good. he just got on a roll", Newnham remarked.
Newnham had two late opportunities to put his team in front, but missed. The most crucial was a shot 45 metres out in front with one minute in the game to go.
Newnham reflected on his kicking throughout the year, "during the season I was starting a lot more in the backline or midfield and when I'd go forward I had already played half a game, I hardly missed".
"I was actually surprised I marked it in the first place. I was full of confidence, I thought I was going to kick it the whole time".
When asked if the crowd or opposition players distract him at all, he replied "I don't hear anything, I get in my own head and over think stuff."
Recounting his final shot on goal; "as soon as I kicked it, I thought I'd actually kicked it. But I couldn't see because the sun was there. I hit it sweet for once and then I saw the goal umpire; it went left".
"It must have been all the adrenaline I guess, I sort of blanked out, I didn't really know what was going on but I did, if that makes sense".
"I know I cant go back in the past, got to look forward but its very frustrating. The coaches and everyone were so supportive of me, everyone got around me which was unreal".
Looking to the upcoming season, Newnham is hoping he can keep some variety in his game by continuing to spend time in the backline and midfield. He believes that being moved around in the previous year "was good for my footy. The last eight years all I've done is play forward".
Throughout summer, the 25-year-old has enjoyed playing cricket for Yackandandah. When asked how many runs he made, "bugger all," Newnham responds.
Between cricket and preseason for Kiewa Sandy Creek, Connor is training three nights a week and he's enjoying it.
New Hawks coach, Zac Fulford, is "leading from the front", according to Newnham.
"I'm enjoying the way he coaches. He's what we needed, giving us bit of a rev up and the new perspective has been good," he said.
The former Wodonga Raider didn't rule out returning to the Ovens and Murray in the future but said he's "pretty happy" at the Hawks for now.
The rivalry built between KSC and Chiltern has continued to grow with hopes for a third instalment this season.
Newnham still thinks Chiltern will be the team to beat but "Yackandandah will still be good, they still have Leitchy (Zac Leitch) and those boys, but at the moment we still have the wood over them".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.