WODONGA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Leah Mathey

Coach: Leah Mathey.
Last season: Eighth.
Gains: Bek Ohlin, Sarah Thomas, Kelly Livingstone (returning), Maggie Bromley (King Valley, VNL experience), Lily McKimmie (juniors), Kristy Whitehead (VFL).
Losses: Lisa French (Corowa), Liz Murphy (basketball).
Q&A with Leah Mathey.
How has your preseason been?
We've made some changes this year, and I think from feedback from the girls, it's been really positive. Moving into this year, I think we're fitter. We've got a squad mentality and it's a clean slate, all positions were open to anyone. We're really looking forward to starting the season.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Lily McKimmie will be one. She's coming up from juniors and she certainly has a lot of talent. She's young and strong and is definitely one to watch. Maggie Bromley certainly brings a lot to the side as well. She's likely to play through our midcourt. She's got that on court presence with the girls and that maturity. Having had a young side, this year we have a bit more maturity. Some of the players from last year that played between A and B, they will certainly improve as the move along.
What are your expectations for this season?
I expect everyone to turn up. When I say turn up, you can turn up and be present, but to actually put in the effort when you're there. That's a big expectation that we have going forward, as well as maintaining fitness outside of netball.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
Raiders will definitely be among the top teams. I think Lavington will still be strong, and Wang and Yarra will also be up there.
We say: Wodonga continues to be in a building phase. After having a young developing side last season, the reintroduction of past premiership players Bek Ohlin, Sarah Thomas and Kelly Livingstone will add experience to the senior squad. Having won two games in 2023, the Bulldogs will be wanting to keep building on that this season. With the club having under-15 premiers and under-17 grand finalists last season, if they can retain players for the future, we should see them make their resurgence up the A-grade ladder in the coming years. Leah Mathey steps up to take the reins from Bianca Mann in her first season in charge, while Mann remains heavily involved as the club's head of netball.
Prediction: Tenth.
