WODONGA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Leah Mathey

We say: Wodonga continues to be in a building phase. After having a young developing side last season, the reintroduction of past premiership players Bek Ohlin, Sarah Thomas and Kelly Livingstone will add experience to the senior squad. Having won two games in 2023, the Bulldogs will be wanting to keep building on that this season. With the club having under-15 premiers and under-17 grand finalists last season, if they can retain players for the future, we should see them make their resurgence up the A-grade ladder in the coming years. Leah Mathey steps up to take the reins from Bianca Mann in her first season in charge, while Mann remains heavily involved as the club's head of netball.

