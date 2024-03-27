Bigger and better in 2024: Border Mail footy fans know the score

Players and clubs have spent the summer months fine-tuning their game plans ahead of a big 2024 season and The Border Mail is no different.
Can Ben Reid's Magpies topple Stevie J's Pigeons in the Ovens and Murray? Can Joel Mackie lead Jindera to the Hume league's promised land after a successful stint in charge of Osborne? Can Chiltern claim a historic three-peat in the Tallangatta and District competition?
These are questions we can't wait to see answered in what shapes as a bumper football season for fans across the Border and North East in 2024.
In a major boost to our offering on bordermail.com.au, fixtures, ladders, scores, goalkickers and line-ups will be available on our site for all grades of the Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta leagues.
Of course, there's always more to the story than the scoreboard, and our dedicated team of reporters and photographers - Andrew Moir, Brent Godde, Georgia Smith, James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser - will be on the sidelines each week, keeping you up to date with what's happening on and off the field at your favourite club.
In-depth interviews, action photography and video are all part of our extensive coverage.
