Every club rated: What's a pass mark for your O&M team in 2024?

And once again the Ovens and Murray is a perfect 10.
It's always been the jewel in our region's football and netball crown, of course, but with Corowa-Rutherglen back in the competition this season, a cloud that hovered over the league last year has, for the moment, been lifted.
The Roos may not win a game, or they may win a handful, but in a competition where winning is often everything, we can for the moment just celebrate the fact that they'll be participating.
If they can field football and netball teams all year, beginning with their Easter Saturday clash against Albury at John Foord Oval, that will be a winning season for the Roos in the eyes of most observers.
At the pointy end of the ladder, competition has never been hotter.
Yarrawonga emerged victorious last season under Steve Johnson and the Pigeons have high hopes of going back-to-back for the first time since Fev was in the hoops.
In fierce pursuit are the two Wangaratta clubs and, of course, the Tigers, who have played finals every year since 2009.
No one could confidently predict who the premier will be and, for a competition that was, by some in the past decade, talked disparagingly about for being too one-sided, that is a wonderful thing.
Today's digital print edition features an in-depth look at each club's football and netball teams from reporters Andrew Moir and Georgia Smith.
You'll think some of their predictions are spot on and vehemently disagree with others and that's OK.
We love the passion that the Ovens and Murray evokes.
From all 10 clubs.
FOOTBALL: Another grand final is the pass mark.
NETBALL: Finishing outside finals contention last season seems to have made the Tigers hungrier for a top five finish.
FOOTBALL: We just have to be happy they're back and fielding teams in the three grades.
NETBALL: The Roos should be competitive in pushing other established sides this season.
FOOTBALL: The Panthers might surprise those clubs outside the top three.
NETBALL: It will be a hard task for the Panthers to defend their stance as premiers as they take a newly formed team onto the court this season.
FOOTBALL: The Saints took their first steps to rebuilding when they signed local products Frazer and Lachie Dale from Mansfield.
NETBALL: The Saints have been consistently building for several seasons now and it would be fair to assume they will well and truly be in the finals race.
FOOTBALL: The Hoppers don't appear to have recruited enough to play finals.
NETBALL: With more gains than losses, the A-grade side should show more consistency.
FOOTBALL: In 2024, they're more focused and have a much better team. But Yarrawonga is still ahead of them - just.
NETBALL: The group's experience in playing alongside each other for years is a real asset, and there's no doubt they will be serious flag contenders this season.
FOOTBALL: All games are important, but they have to launch themselves at Wangaratta on Good Friday.
NETBALL: After one win last season, the only way is up for Wang Rovers.
FOOTBALL: The Bulldogs broke a 14-year finals drought last year and they should, at the very least, again make the top five.
NETBALL: Wodonga continues to be in a building phase.
FOOTBALL: Any team with Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Sam Darley, Tom Bracher and Darrean Wyatt should be aiming for six wins
NETBALL: Raiders were certainly the finals surprise package of 2023 and that strength should carry over into this season.
FOOTBALL: It will take an awesome team to stop another Pigeon premiership.
NETBALL: The Pigeons have a reputation for being consistent achievers when it comes to appearing in finals.
