ROVERS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Gracie Reid

We say: After one win last season, the only way is up for Wang Rovers. The arrival of former Vixen Kim Borger is a major coup for the club. With the star goaler also committed to VNL club Western Warriors and Goulburn Valley League outfit Shepparton Bears, she's expected to play at least five games for the Hawks. Having retained last season's squad, the continuity of another season together should see them pile some more wins on the board. The club's youngsters are also set to receive opportunities under leader Reid, who is the youngest A-grade coach in the competition.

