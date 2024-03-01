ROVERS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Gracie Reid

Coach: Gracie Reid.
Last season: Ninth.
Gains: Kim Borger, part-time (Melbourne Vixens, VNL), Ebony Norris (North Wangaratta), Ellie Millier (under-17s).
Losses: No losses.
Q&A with Gracie Reid
How has your preseason been?
Preseason has been really good for us. We've been really focusing on our fitness and our skills under fatigue. We're feeling very confident with our team as we haven't swapped around or changed too much. We're just going to continue working on where we were last year.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
I can't go past the Kreltszheim sisters (Sami and Bec). They always work amazingly together. After one season, I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do for their second season together. Our two young girls, Molly Murray, who is in her second season of A-grade, to watch her grow this season with her confidence will be really good moving into that defensive role. And then there's our little pocket rocket Ellie Miller. I think she'll be a great addition to the team. She has really good netball smarts.
What are your expectations for this season?
This year, our expectation is to be competitive against all other sides. We're aiming to climb up the ladder, but mainly focusing on a four quarter effort and staying within the game for those four quarters against all the great teams that are in the O and M.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
This season, I definitely think it will be similar to last with Maggies and Yarra at the top, and I think Raiders will be up there again as well. Lavi will also be competitive, and I'm excited to see what Corowa will be like.
We say: After one win last season, the only way is up for Wang Rovers. The arrival of former Vixen Kim Borger is a major coup for the club. With the star goaler also committed to VNL club Western Warriors and Goulburn Valley League outfit Shepparton Bears, she's expected to play at least five games for the Hawks. Having retained last season's squad, the continuity of another season together should see them pile some more wins on the board. The club's youngsters are also set to receive opportunities under leader Reid, who is the youngest A-grade coach in the competition.
Prediction: Ninth.
