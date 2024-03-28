'Traumatic scene': Pedestrian in critical condition after Main Street crash

A 76-year-old woman has been rushed to Albury hospital in a critical condition after she was hit by a car while crossing Rutherglen's Main Street.
The crash, just outside of Miegels Pharmacy heading towards Yarrawonga, is the second serious incident to occur on the road in two weeks.
It occurred two shops down from where a truck crashed into a Kia Stinger GT on March 15 before knocking over a power pole and wiping out the verandah of The Other Place cafe.
Police were called to the scene just after 9.10am on Thursday, March 28.
Witnesses from nearby shops ran out to help the Rutherglen woman, who lay on the ground after being hit by a Ford Everest towing a boat.
They said she was crossing the road from Warren Lane.
"Unfortunately, the 76-year-old female who was crossing the road received head injuries as a result of the collision," Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said.
"It was unfortunately quite a traumatic scene."
Senior Sergeant Gillespie said the male driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to help the woman.
"The driver is also co-operating with police and has undergone drug and alcohol testing at this stage," he said.
"Currently, we're looking for witnesses, dashcams, and CCTV footage.
"We'd ask any person with any information to come forward to assist us with the police investigation to establish the exact circumstances in this collision."
Tammy Wallis, a Miegels Pharmacy worker, didn't see the crash but was one of the first to help the woman.
"I walked out afterwards and the lady was on the ground," she said.
"We took towels from the pharmacy and put them under her to support her.
"There was also a nurse and a paramedic, so she was in good hands."
Indigo Shire councillor Roberta Horne heard about the crash on Thursday morning and said, while it was devastating, it was another example of why Rutherglen's Main Street must be made safer.
"People have been saying to me for years, somebody has to die there before we'll do something," she said.
"My response to that has been, no, we'll probably need a busload of school kids or a busload of nuns to get something to happen."
In November last year, the federal government ceased funding for a Rutherglen heavy vehicle bypass route.
However, $2.3 million remains unspent on the Rutherglen bypass study.
"We've been waiting for over 50 years for a bypass, and we've been waiting for over seven years for (the government) to do something with the money the Rutherglen community got together back in 2016 to attract that funding," Cr Horne said.
"It's only about a million dollars, but that is enough money to slow the traffic down to give us a chance."
Senior Sergeant David Gillespie said the two incidents, the truck crash two weeks ago and now the collision with the pedestrian, should warn pedestrians and drivers to be more cautious.
"We need to be mindful in relation to the collision that occurred recently with a heavy vehicle on the same strip of road, and now the collision with the pedestrian, is that we need to be really mindful of our surroundings," he said.
"So with a beautiful main street such as Rutherglen here, with all its cafes and its attractions, we need to understand that road trauma can occur anywhere at any time."
Police specialists from Melbourne have been notified of the collision.
Main Street was re-opened to traffic by 1pm on Thursday.
