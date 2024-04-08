GALLERY: Bunton Park boilover, Kiewa-Sandy Creek under lights and more

As the winter sports begin to hit full stride, The Border Mail's James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser were out again capturing all the action.
The game of the round and early leader for upset of the season was North Albury defeating Wangaratta in a hotly fought game that went down to the wire.
The Wangaratta netballers likewise had a close game with the Hoppers but the Magpies were able to win that contest.
Albury Tigers were able to claim victory over the strongest Wodonga Raiders side they have put on the ground in years.
The Tallangatta and District Football Netball League began over the weekend with Mitta United defeating Barnawartha.
Along with a game under lights out at Tangambalanga, as Kiewa-Sandy Creek took on Yackandandah. The netballers played in a grand final rematch with the same result, Hawks defeating the Roos.
On the soccer front, the Albury Hotspurs women took on Yoogali in the Riverina Cup women's and Albury United men played Myrtleford at home.
