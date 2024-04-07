The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hawks triumph against undermanned Roos in season opener under lights

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 7 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks recruit Nathan Still who played for Wodonga reserves last season, fires off a handball against Yackandandah on Saturday night. Picture by James Wiltshire
Hawks recruit Nathan Still who played for Wodonga reserves last season, fires off a handball against Yackandandah on Saturday night. Picture by James Wiltshire

Flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek made the most of a severely undermanned Yackandandah to notch a workmanlike 28-point victory under lights at Coulston Park on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.