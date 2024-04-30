'Barking mad': MP wild about government decision to axe feral dog buffer zone

A North East politician has called for the immediate abandonment of the planned removal of a wild dog protection buffer zone, labelling the move an example of bureaucrats having "gone barking mad."
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said the decision was a clear example of the government failing to listen to Upper Murray farmers who had suffered substantial livestock losses.
The Victorian government ministers responsible for the decision did not respond to a Border Mail request for comment.
Now, fears are circulating among farmers given little to no communication about what the next steps will be.
North East Wild Dog Action Group's Emma Nankervis said the fear was the protection buffer, in place for decades, is about to end with drastic consequences, especially in the Upper Murray.
Recent changes under the Wildlife Act meant north west Victoria was excluded from the three-kilometre protection buffer program and that wild dogs and dingoes were now fully protected.
She said it was disappointing given a family in Tawonga were left devastated by a vicious wild dog attack that claimed the life of their beloved pet.
The group is now spearheading a petition to fight the government changes with hopes that the existing program that's set to expire on October 1, 2024 would be renewed.
"It feels like more Victorian government broken promises are still ahead," she said.
A spokesperson from The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DECCA) said they were trying to find a balance between protecting the wild dogs/dingoes and safe guarding farmers' livestock.
Mr Tilley said the protective strip was proven effective for more than a decade.
"They're risking the safety of people and livestock based on a narrow study, authored by an acolyte of the save the dingoes foundation, when the truth is very few dogs were tested around here," he said.
Mr Tilley said farmers had lost hundreds of animals to "these hybrid killing machines" and had seen and been confronted by these "dingoes" in the bush.
"The ministers buy into the thought bubble of an insular lobby group, driven by academics, that claim the dingo as a native despite abundant evidence it was introduced from Asia 3500 years ago," he said.
He had similar fears that the buffer zone would be removed just like north west Victoria.
"A decision (that was) made from Melbourne," he said. "By unknowns working from home, without seeking the opinion or hearing of the experiences of the people whose lives and businesses they'll ruin."
A $550,000 pilot program would be delivered over the next 12 months and would include fencing demonstrations and trials to support farmers and build awareness about non-lethal control options to protect livestock.
Mrs Nankervis said the pilot program wouldn't achieve much given it was an "unrealistic amount of money".
Mr Tilley said he had invited both the Environment and Agriculture ministers to meet the farmers who had slept in swags on their properties to protect their livestock.
In February, the member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell, again called for the agriculture minister to provide details of the consultation they promised last September.
"I wanted the ministers to hear about the physical and mental toll of those pre-buffer days," Mr Tilley said.
"The minister just wiped her hands of it - said it was the responsibility of the environment minister.
"Well, it's not - the agriculture minister also signed the temporary extension of the protection zone last year.
"To simply walk away says to me that she has surrendered to this minority lobby group."
A spokesperson from DECCA said they were undertaking a comprehensive assessment of Victoria's dingo population.
"We will continue to work closely with farmers, community stakeholders, including traditional owners, across Victoria to ensure programs are effective," the spokesperson said.
Mr Tilley said not one farmer or landholder had been spoken to directly.
