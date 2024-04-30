The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

80 per cent rate rise over four years part of council's financial plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 30 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle University academic Joseph Drew is returning to Federation Council towns to assist with efforts to have further special rates variations approved. Picture by James Wiltshire
Newcastle University academic Joseph Drew is returning to Federation Council towns to assist with efforts to have further special rates variations approved. Picture by James Wiltshire

Federation Council has released its latest long-term financial plan to coincide with its draft budget, which has a 17 per cent rates increase, being approved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.