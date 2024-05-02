'We haven't caught up with the town': Chief fires up over need for new station

An ageing Border fire station that doesn't meet safety standards and is too small to house new tankers should be demolished, a fire captain and Northern Victoria MP say.
The pair are spearheading a call to build a new fire station at Yarrawonga to replace a structure that was built more than 30 years ago and is lacking basic facilities such as changing rooms.
Yarrawonga Fire Brigade captain of five years, Cade Phillips, and upper house MP Wendy Lovell have called on the state government to build a new station with funds from the 2024-25 state budget.
Mr Phillips said the current station was unable to house bigger, modern equipment and that its current capacity was unable to keep up with the growth of the region.
"We need the government to fund a new building, one that can take four bays," Mr Phillips said. "At the moment we've only got two bays.
"It's also a bit hard to get new volunteer recruits if you don't have the space for them - we just haven't caught up with the town."
The station has 30 volunteers, 19 of whom are active.
"I'd like to see 30 active volunteers and better equipment but the building as it is now is not fit for purpose," Mr Phillips said.
Ms Lovell said a key reason to rebuild a new station was the existing building did not meet occupational health and safety standards.
"The brigade was recently forced to spend $25,000 of their own funds to build change rooms in a separate shed, and the station still does not have showers," Ms Lovell said.
"The small size of the station means the brigade had to forgo the chance to receive a new pumper and tanker because they are too large to fit in the station's existing truck bays.
"The brigade is now delivering fire medical response and needs a station that will support volunteers with safe and modern facilities, and allow them to operate efficiently and effectively with the latest fire-fighting equipment."
Mr Phillips said the latest cost estimate to build a new station was $5 million.
