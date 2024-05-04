The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vintage tractor buffs boost MND awareness after epic Riverina trek

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 4 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Research MND Australia director of research Gethin Thomas was grateful to receive the funds from Riverina Trekkers Robyn and Neil Cole and sponsor Tasco Petroleum, represented by Wagga depot manager Matthew Tansey. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Research MND Australia director of research Gethin Thomas was grateful to receive the funds from Riverina Trekkers Robyn and Neil Cole and sponsor Tasco Petroleum, represented by Wagga depot manager Matthew Tansey. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A group of vintage tractor buffs have delivered a $45,000 boost to the fight against MND.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.