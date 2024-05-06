GALLERY: Beechworth in a classic, Rovers in a stunner and much more

Another weekend down and the leagues across the border are shaping up nicely.
The Border Mail was out and about all weekend capturing images at the Ovens and Murray, Hume, Tallangatta and District, Bandits and Albury Thunder.
Wangaratta Rovers defeated Lavington with a spectacular mark by coach, Sam Murray in the closing moments of the game.
The new-look Lavington were able to capitalise on an early lead against Wangaratta Rovers, remaining in front for the duration of the match.
Jindera is starting to deliver on the pre-season hype of being one of the Hume league's big improvers after notching its third win of the season against CDHBU at Jindera.
A 77 goal haul from Hawks' shooter Haylee Penny helped Kiewa-Sandy Creek to a 97-21 victory against Beechworth at Baarmutha Park.
The undefeated Maitland ended the Bandits' five-match winning streak in NBL1 on Saturday night.
See the action from these games in this weekend's sports gallery.
