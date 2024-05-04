'We couldn't ask any more of the girls at the moment:' Hawks still soaring

A 77 goal haul from Hawks' shooter Haylee Penny helped Kiewa-Sandy Creek to a 97-21 victory against Beechworth at Baarmutha Park on Saturday.
The reigning premiers still remain undefeated this season, and despite the round five scoreline, co-coach Kath Evans believes the Bushrangers made the Hawks work for it.
"Beechworth really make us operate at a higher level," Evans said.
Jess Barton and Alissa Donaldson worked seamlessly in defence for the Hawks, with Barton also switching into goals towards the end of the game to contribute nine to the tally.
Georgie Attrie (10) and Gabby Robinson (1) made up the rest of the victors' total, while youngster Tess Bynan's determination in defence didn't waver for the Bushrangers.
Bailey Lang led the way with 11 goals for the home side, with Marlee Methven-Kelly (5) and Rachael Cavallin (5) also pitching in.
After a scare from the Swans in round two, Evans admitted the Hawks took some lessons away from that match.
"That was a good challenge and made us sit up and see what we need to work on," she said.
"We couldn't ask any more of the girls at the moment. They're training well, they're committed and getting the results on the weekend."
Chiltern was able to hang on to defeat the in-form Hoppers 33-40 at Tallangatta on Saturday, despite the home side finding a late surge in the second half.
It marked Hopper Hannah Dwyer's 50th game for the club.
The Hawks will now face Barnawartha before coming up against Tallangatta, in what is anticipated to be a close contest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.