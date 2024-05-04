The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New-look Panthers shake off slow start to take a 'big jump forward'

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
May 4 2024 - 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington youngster Tamir Richardson flies through the air during the Panthers' first win of the season against the Rovers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Lavington youngster Tamir Richardson flies through the air during the Panthers' first win of the season against the Rovers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Lavington has broken through for its first win of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.