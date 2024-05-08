The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Good and bad days': MP talks of cancer as he returns to work

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 9 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Tilley back at work facing the Border's media outside Wodonga hospital after having had several months on sick leave. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bill Tilley back at work facing the Border's media outside Wodonga hospital after having had several months on sick leave. Picture by James Wiltshire

Benambra MP Bill Tilley has returned to full-time duties after undergoing treatment for leukaemia, saying he continues to live with cancer but is committed to fighting for his community until the next election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.