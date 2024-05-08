'Good and bad days': MP talks of cancer as he returns to work

Benambra MP Bill Tilley has returned to full-time duties after undergoing treatment for leukaemia, saying he continues to live with cancer but is committed to fighting for his community until the next election.
Mr Tilley officially started back on Tuesday, May 7, and held his first public appearance at a media conference on Wednesday, May 8.
Asked by The Border Mail how he was feeling, the Liberal Party MP provided a candid response.
"I have my good days, I have bad days," Mr Tilley said.
"I've got still some outstanding surgery but I've been dealing with the rigours for me, things that are changing in my body, but I'm living with the cancer.
"I'm living with a whole lot of other ailments but I'm on two feet, I'm still on my tucker, I'm still having the occasional beer, I take time out to play golf and go camping so while I'm on two feet, breathing air I'll continue to do all those things.
"And because I love this district and I love those people that are here that make a contribution to our society and community I will keep fighting until the 26th of November '26."
Asked if he may have another period of extended leave, Mr Tilley said he did not have a "crystal ball".
"I'm probably oversharing here, last night I was a bit crook, I was running a temperature of 38, for whatever reason that is, I had the shakes and the shivers, whether that was something changing in there or whether my body was trying to fight some sort of an infection I don't know," he said.
"I'm here today and very happy and privileged to report to our community what's going on."
The former policeman, who will return to parliament when it sits on Tuesday, May 14, said he had a fresh appreciation of the endeavours of health workers through his illness.
