LET THERE BE LIGHT: Border's Sri Lankan community uniting for lantern festival

For the past 10 years, the Border's Sri Lankan community has been lighting up the centre of Wodonga.
That tradition will continue when Albury Wodonga Sri Lankan Buddhist Association members gather at Junction Square on Saturday, May 11, to celebrate a decade of the Vesak Lantern Festival.
Lanterns will be hung from the gantry of the square to mark Buddha's birth, enlightenment and departure from the human world.
Association president Chaminda Siriwardana said bamboo and tissue paper lanterns would be displayed to mark the occasion.
"We follow the lunar calendar. April we consider as the first month, the second is May, which is what we call Vesak," he said.
"Vesak is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of May. That is the main reason for us to celebrate this event.
"The eight precepts we follow are gain, loss, status, disgrace, censure, praise, pleasure and pain.
"Normally in Sri Lanka, what we do is light lanterns with candles, but here we use lights because of the regulations.
"The lantern is actually reflecting our life."
Mr Siriwardana moved to Australia in 2010 and said there was now close to 100 Sri Lankan families on the Border involved with the Buddhist association.
Students from Albury Wodonga Sinhalese Language School will sing religious songs, known as Bhakti Geetha, from 4.30pm before the lantern festival begins at 5pm.
Albury Wodonga Sri Lankan Buddhist Association was founded in 2012.
