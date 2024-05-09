'Backs my stance': Sussan Ley hails Australia Day survey result

The member for Farrer says the strong public rejection of Albury Council's Australia Day changes mirrors feelings captured in her petition against the moves.
Sussan Ley was reacting to the findings of an Albury Council survey which found 63 per cent were against taking away citizenship ceremonies from January 26 and 72 per cent backed activities being held at Noreuil Park on the national holiday.
There were 2107 responses to the council's questionnaire which followed the council deciding to shift its community Albury Awards presentation and naturalisations away from January 26 this year.
Ms Ley attracted 2187 signatories to her petition in December 2023 that called on the council to reverse its decision after the city's chief executive Frank Zaknich announced the move in a council newsletter without debate in the chamber.
The federal deputy Liberal leader said the survey outcome "tells me a large cross section of Albury's residents believe 26 January is still a very important tradition for our country".
"It also backs the sentiment I saw coming through in my local petition and various other opinion polls taken around the nation," Ms Ley said.
"And that is; we're lucky to live in the best country in the world.
"It may not be perfect, but this is our national day and that is always worth celebrating.
"This community has now been able to have a say.
"And, as our local representatives, I hope councillors look up at the flags they have flying around town right now and celebrate our differences by coming together."
Albury councillors will discuss the outcome of the survey at their meeting on Monday, May 13, with a recommendation on the agenda to return citizenship ceremonies to January 26.
Ms Ley left no doubt about what she thinks should happen with a Facebook post.
"The people have had their say," it read.
"@AlburyCity must do the right thing and REVERSE their decision to cancel #australiaday at their next meeting."
In addition to the citizenship ceremony switch, the recommendation calls for the Albury Awards to be staged on the night of January 25 and a greater level of Australia Day events at Noreuil Park, including Indigenous components.
Those who responded to the council's survey were asked what sort of activities they would like to see at the riverside location on January 26.
Family fun activities and games were No.1 with 1367 in favour ahead of music (1308), food trucks (1246), markets/stalls (1125) and Indigenous experiences (799).
