Council survey shows clear backlash to Australia Day changes

More than 70 per cent of people want Albury Council to acknowledge Australia Day with activities at Noreuil Park, a survey has found.
The overwhelming support for events at the Murray River reserve is revealed in a report that will be presented to Albury Council on Monday, May 13.
It contains the results of the survey done by the city in response to the council controversially shifting its citizenship ceremony and community Albury Awards away from January 26 in 2024.
There were 2107 people who replied to the questionnaire with 36.3 per cent aged 35 to 54, 35.7 per cent 55 to 74 and 16.7 per cent 18 to 34.
On the question of "how supportive are you of council funding and hosting activities at the Noreuil Park foreshore on January 26 to acknowledge Australia Day?" there were 72 per cent supportive, 20 per cent unsupportive and 8 per cent neutral.
In reply to a question about holding citizenship events away from Australia Day there was 32 per cent in favour with 63 per cent against and 5 per cent neutral.
And on the matter of the Albury Awards presentation not being staged on January 26 there was 31 per cent support, 62 per cent opposition and 7 per cent neutral.
In response to the survey outcome and consultation with the Indigenous community, changes are being recommended to the council for consideration at its meeting on Monday night.
They involve returning to having a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day at the Albury Entertainment Centre or similar venue and increasing the level of events at Noreuil Park on January 26, including Indigenous elements.
It is also recommended the Albury Awards, which were held a week before Australia Day this year, be presented on the evening of January 25.
The changes made in 2024 saw the total expenditure on altered events amount to $41,512.95, compared to $14,234.21 in 2023 when the activities were consolidated at Noreuil Park.
Consultants KPMG were hired by Albury Council to consult with the city's Aboriginal advisory committee and three yarning circles with a total of 19 participants involved.
Summaries of the firm's report are presented in the agenda for Monday night's meeting.
Findings included that Australia Day "can be difficult and even unsafe for some First Nations people in Albury because of the racism and discrimination that can surface, transforming a day meant to unite into one that can unintentionally highlight divisions".
It was noted many of those who attended sessions believe there was an "increased appetite for more education and 'truth-telling' concerning the significance of January 26".
While the council's communications department alerted the media to the Australia Day report, it stated there would be no comment on the matter until after it is considered on Monday night.
