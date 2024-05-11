Domestic violence in the spotlight: Council to discuss bail laws review

Domestic violence is expected to come under the spotlight at Monday's Albury Council meeting, with one councillor urging an increase in government resources to end savagery against women.
Cr David Thurley, in a notice of motion to be read at the meeting on May 13, will ask for the council to write to NSW Premier Chris Minns to commend and support a decision to review the state's domestic violence related bail laws.
Cr Thurley will also ask for the missive to endorse changes that will lead to safer and more supportive environments in regional areas.
His notice of motion says the letter should, "Encourage the NSW government to work in collaboration with the Australian government and other states and territories to devote an increase in resources and ensure a co-ordinated approach to ending violence against women."
The council's chief executive officer Frank Zaknich said the organisation had a duty to play a role in the prevention of family violence in the community.
Mr Zaknich said Mr Minns in April declared a review of bail laws related to domestic violence.
He said the council already participated in initiatives through the AlburyCity Crime Prevention Committee.
"The purpose of this (Minns) review is to assess whether urgent legal reforms are needed to create a more responsive and robust framework that better supports victim survivors and their dependants," Mr Zaknich said.
"The existing Bail Act Monitoring Group is to participate in reviewing the role of bail laws with advice provided to the NSW government by the end of this month (May).
"The group will examine bail decisions made relating to recent domestic violence deaths.
"Of particular interest is how courts assess the risk of domestic violence when evaluating bail decisions including scrutinising the role of registrars in bail application matters, particularly on weekends and in regional communities.
"AlburyCity will continue to promote and advocate to the NSW government on behalf of our community on the importance of tackling the rising rate of domestic violence and taking immediate action to address the structural failures within the criminal justice system."
