THEN AND NOW: New pool hailed as a modern convenience for growing suburbs

The photographer's choice of Christine helped readers understand what was imagined for the pool. She could reach this new teenage meeting place independently with a short bike ride or walk. She could now more easily swim for fun or take up opportunities for competitive swimming via the soon to be established swimming or water polo club. The pool, presumably, expanded and enhanced her idea of where she lived. She could now feel proud that her North Albury-Lavington neighbourhood had an amenity that matched that in central Albury.