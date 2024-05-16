The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: New pool hailed as a modern convenience for growing suburbs

By Bruce Pennay, Albury and District Historical Society
May 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Border Morning Mail of Saturday, December 10, 1966 featured these two photographs of Christine Gale, first into the water on opening day. Picture supplied
The front page of The Border Morning Mail of Saturday, December 10, 1966 featured these two photographs of Christine Gale, first into the water on opening day. Picture supplied

Bruce Pennay, author of Three Shires and their Councils: Culcairn, Holbrook and Hume, 1906-2004, outlines how Lavington won an Olympic swimming pool and reflects on the pool's importance as a neighbourhood identifier and community asset, then and now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.