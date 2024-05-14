Albury firefighters save home after blaze sparked in Lavington kitchen

Albury firefighters have saved a Lavington house after a fire was sparked in a kitchen.
Crews were called to a Union Road home, near Wahroonga Road, about 10.30pm on Tuesday, May 14.
The blaze caused damage to the occupant's kitchen, but crews managed to prevent the flames spreading to the rest of the house.
The resident was treated by paramedics.
Firefighters cleared the scene a short time after 11pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the incident was a timely reminder for people to have working smoke alarms, and to call 000 immediately during an emergency.
