The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Some Riverina centres record their wettest May days in years

By Peter Nelson
May 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Victoria has been notably dry over the past four weeks, but some Riverina centres have recorded their wettest May days in years. Picture by Shutterstock
Northern Victoria has been notably dry over the past four weeks, but some Riverina centres have recorded their wettest May days in years. Picture by Shutterstock

During the past week a second low pressure trough formed near Charleville and extended southwards, bringing 36 millimetres to Thargomindah by early Friday morning, May 9, and then 53.2 millimetres to Griffith, 45.6 Deniliquin, 56 to Hay, 47 to Hillston and 39 to Cobar, all to 9am on Saturday May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.