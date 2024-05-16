WEATHER WATCH: Some Riverina centres record their wettest May days in years

Most of our region except northern Victoria, which has been notably dry the past four weeks, has seen a lack of morning frosts with mean minimum temperatures being more than five degrees above the May normal. The mean minimum temperature for the first fortnight of this May in Coonabarabran sits at 9.2 degrees, more than six degrees above normal and the warmest in May for 35 years. The first frost in May 1989 did not arrive in Coonabarabran until May 24, the latest date on record. This May could come close to the latest date of frost occurrence. The 38 millimetres of rainfall in Coonabarabran to Saturday, May 11, was the wettest May day since 2007 and the month's total has exceeded the average for the second successive month. Other notably high minimum temperatures during the month of May in Coonabarabran were in 1983, 1963 and 1889 and to a lesser extent in 1938 and 1942. Out of these, late May to mid July was very wet in our regions. Later on, November turned out to be very wet with a high frequency of thunderstorms.