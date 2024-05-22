Go Johnny go! Albury's own mover and shaker makes Dance Hall of Fame

Johnny Phung was 19 when his mother asked him to take their widowed neighbour to a dance.
Having never danced in his life, Mr Phung reluctantly agreed to accompany her to an old time dance once.
At that event, Mr Phung met dance teacher Dawn Vivian who wanted him to join her dance school in Melbourne.
"I told her I did not dance but she had other plans!" he said.
"She found me a partner my age and then I got hooked on dance."
A Vietnamese refugee at 13 who fled the Vietnam War with his family to Australia by boat, Mr Phung took to dancing like a duck to water and had a successful competitive dance career over many years.
Having moved to Wodonga in his early 20s to ply his trade as an auto electrician, he joined a dance studio in Albury run by Allan Limbrick and Yvonne Fry.
He had a successful dance partnership with Ms Fry's daughter Kerrie and in 1993 won the Victorian Adult State Title with Leah Clemson.
Mr Phung opened his own dance studio in Albury during 1994.
This year Johnny's Rockers celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Mr Phung has taught thousands of people how to dance with many going on to compete nationwide.
"We have a motto at my studio: 'If you can walk, you can dance'," Mr Phung said.
"I enjoy teaching beginner classes even more than I do coaching couples for competitions; my competition couples know this about me!
"I love that people can come to my classes not knowing any dance steps and they learn some and they walk out smiling."
Testament to Mr Phung's inclusive ethos his students range in age from 5 to 96.
They do showcases, festivals and competitions throughout Australia.
At the weekend Mr Phung was inducted into the Victorian Rock 'n' Roll Dance Hall of Fame in Melbourne.
Awarded annually, the Hall of Fame recognised people who have made a notable contribution to rock 'n' roll dancing over many years.
Mr Phung was both a champion competitor and judge for the Victorian Rock 'n' Roll Dance Association; he judged at the Victorian State Titles, NSW State Titles and World Rock 'n' Roll Freestyle Championships.
He was presented with his award at the 2024 Victorian Rock 'n' Roll Dance State Championships on Saturday, May 18.
Thirty students from his dance school went to the competition with him and his wife Sue Phung, who he first met two decades ago when she had sought dance tuition.
Mr Phung was grateful for the Hall of Fame accolades.
"It's not so much an award for me as for my team," he said.
"I couldn't do what I do without my team; none of it would happen without my wife Sue."
Johnny's Rockers have also raised $100,000 for charity over three decades.
Recipients included Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer, The Carevan Foundation, Care Bear for Cancer and St Patrick's Church Shelter.
Johnny's Rockers runs lessons on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at St Patrick's Hall, 521 Smollett Street, Albury.
For information phone 0457 246 824.
