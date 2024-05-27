The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pals behind Polyester Girl bring their 30th anniversary show to Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Ely (bass guitar and vocals), Quan Yeomans (guitar and vocals) and Peter Kostic (drums) form the heart of Regurgitator while Sarah Lim (keytar, guitar and backing vocals) will join them for this tour. Picture supplied
Ben Ely (bass guitar and vocals), Quan Yeomans (guitar and vocals) and Peter Kostic (drums) form the heart of Regurgitator while Sarah Lim (keytar, guitar and backing vocals) will join them for this tour. Picture supplied

A Brisbane band that started out as a side project, Regurgitator, is certainly still going the distance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.