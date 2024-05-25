League's young guns shine while open side was 'right in it until the end'

The Ovens and Murray's 15-under side has made history after defeating the Goulburn Valley in its first interleague encounter against the neighbouring rivals.
The talented juniors were victorious 49-36 at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve on Saturday, under the leadership of Raiders' Shaylah House.
Wangaratta Rovers' Lainey Draper was crowned best on court for her efforts.
It was also a successful day out for Jodie House's 17-unders, who defeated the GV 64-44.
Wodonga's Molly Moylan was judged best on court, while Kijana McCowan (Albury), Zali Macklan (Raiders) and Lily McKimmie (Wodonga) were also rewarded for their efforts.
Despite not being able to achieve the triple treat, the open side put forward a competitive performance to narrowly fall to the GV by five goals, 45-40.
Emily Browne's experience was evident as she dominated the midcourt, while Grace Hay held strong in defence.
Captain Laura Ryan also led by example against tough opposition, with the O and M taking the lead at stages of the match.
The Goulburn Valley's Kellie Davidson was deemed best on court.
"We were just out-muscled on the day," coach Noel Halton said.
"There were a couple of things late in the game that probably turned the game around and went their way and we didn't capitalise on our opportunities.
"We were right in it until the end.
"For them, just having that bit of extra VNL experience and playing under that pressure each week probably got them across the line."
Wodonga's Lily McKimmie backed up her 17-under game to also represent the senior side.
"Lily came on and just changed it up when it was really needed," Halton added.
"She doesn't doubt her ability, she just turns and shoots."
The Ovens and Murray sides will now turn their attention towards the Association Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.