This North East school is leading the way on innovative spaces for learning

A North East school has gone to the top of the class in prestigious statewide architectural awards.
The Wangaratta District Specialist School won a commendation for Educational Architecture and the EmAGN Project Award at the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards in Melbourne.
Designed by Sibling Architecture, the school caters to students who have intellectual disabilities in the North East.
It had a long-overdue, major upgrade after a Victorian government funding windfall in mid-2020.
The new school building, landscape and sports court provides space for students to develop skills that encourage independent living.
Classrooms are designed to promote intimate learning, with each classroom having its own breakout space and outdoor zone.
The Victorian Architecture Awards showcased outstanding contributions to architectural design across Melbourne and regional Victoria.
Recognising excellence in collaboration, sustainability and innovation, this year's awards highlighted the transformative power of architecture in shaping communities.
A total of 15 Named Awards, 24 Architecture Awards and 22 Commendations were presented after assessments by independent juries, celebrating 228 projects that demonstrated a commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability.
Victorian state president David Wagner said this year's awards recipients have indelibly shaped the built environment, showcasing the world-class ingenuity and expertise that lived in the state.
"The impressive range and diversity of winning projects are a testament to the strength of the architectural profession in Victoria, illustrating architecture's broad reach in urban, suburban and rural contexts," he said.
Victorian state manager Daniel Moore said the award winners represented a milestone in the field, showcasing the importance of sustainable design principles in the best projects.
He said architecture in regional Victoria was well represented, with both sustainable merit and strong connection to Country.
Awarded projects exemplifying this theme included Berninneit Cultural and Community Centre in Cowes, Phillip Island, by Jackson Clements Burrows Architects for Public Architecture, and Wangaratta District Specialist School by Sibling Architecture, which won EmAGN Project Award and was commended in the Educational Architecture category.
The EmAGN Project Award celebrates excellence by acknowledging projects where EmAGN members, within 15 years of graduation and 10 years of registration, have made significant contributions to a project.
