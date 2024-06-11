Club buoyed by 'massive news' that it will host Carnival of Cups meeting

Albury Harness Racing Club will once again be one of five clubs to host Harness Racing New South Wales' successful relaunch of the Carnival of Cups.
The club attracted more than 5000 racegoers to its Carnival of Cups meeting last February which featured the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m), the richest race in the club's history.
The meeting also featured live music acts You Am I, The Whitlams, and Sarah McLeod.
AHRC president, Paul Brown, said the club was thrilled to be given the opportunity to host such a big event for the community once again.
"This is massive news for the club and the community," Brown said.
"To get a crowd of 5000 last year was satisfying and almost rivalled the crowd we traditionally get for our New Year Eve's meeting.
"As a club we are better for the experience of hosting such a big event earlier this year and now we can start planning to make it even bigger and better next year."
The meeting will be held in the prized Friday night timeslot on February 14.
Parkes (September 20) and Young (November 15) will be the first two clubs to host Carnival Of Cups meetings in the new racing season this year.
Tamworth (January 17) and Penrith (March 14) will also host meetings next year.
HRNSW Chief Executive Peter Buckman said the revamped Carnival of Cups brought a mix of elite racing and iconic music acts as free community events which catered for all ages.
"There is no doubt the Carnival of Cups has become one of the most dynamic and exciting series in harness racing," Buckman said.
"We're delighted that the HRNSW Board has agreed to not only extend it into another season but to build on it considerably when it returns in September.
"It has been so rewarding to see crowds across the state vote with their feet in support of this
change in direction for the Carnival of Cups series and we've already seen so many memorable
moments for our code take place on and off the track.
"We've managed to sign and work with some of the biggest bands and performers this country has produced and they love being able to engage with the harness racing industry.
"It really is a great mix of elite racing on the track complemented by high energy rock acts and big crowds under lights which creates a thrilling atmosphere and sense of occasion for everyone in attendance.
"We're excited to be able to add two more clubs to the list of host venues and expose new people to our industry in key harness racing communities so as to incentivise participation and drive ownership.
"There are some significant announcements on the horizon which will take the Carnival of Cups to another level this year so what I'd say is watch this space!"
Since the relaunch of the Carnival of Cups in mid-November last year, more than 24,000 racegoers attended the five all-ages, family-friendly race meetings across regional New South Wales.
This is in addition to a race bonus structure that will be sure to incentivise top class race horses to the Carnival of Cups.
Further details will be announced on the HRNSW social media channels and www.carnivalofcups.com.au for ticket announcements and registration details.
