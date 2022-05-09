news, local-news, Albury-Wodonga, Albury Base Hospital, Emergency Department, Federal election, Moorefield Park Drive, New servo

Shame! Shame! Shame! On the politicians of the Albury-Wodonga district for allowing our medical services to fall into such a state of disrepair. My husband of 30 years was an emergency admission to Albury hospital on April 23. After being treated by a delightful and caring doctor he was then looked after by a group of professional overworked nurses doing their best in a situation that could be compared with third world countries. Having nursed for 50 years I am aware of accident and emergency areas and what I observed was past ridiculous. The area is not adequate for the amount of traffic. It isn't well equipped and I would not blame staff for leaving jobs. After a pandemic and working our 'front line workers' so hard surely the least they can expect is a facility that provides a safe and adequate working area. What would happen with a major catastrophe? Thank you to the wonderful staff of the A and E and also the staff of Surgical 2 for taking such good care of Malcolm. IN OTHER NEWS: I was pleased to read Sussan Ley preferenced the local Independent above the Pauline Hanson and Clive Palmer candidates. This is in stark contrast to her Liberal colleagues across the river who have, cynically, placed the One Nation and UAP candidates above the Independent. What exactly would be the Palmer plan for Indi? Turn the King Valley into a mine site; a plastic dinosaur park for Glenrowan? I am not a Coalition voter, but well done to the Farrer Liberals for upholding standards on preferencing. MORE COMMENT Cyan von Gija is right (May 6). It would appear the engineering staff have dropped the ball in the traffic assessment for the new servo in Moorefield Park Drive. Not only do people turning from Mayfair Drive have to deal with traffic in Moorefield Park Drive, but now those entering and leaving the new servo'. It is not the volume of traffic that can be the problem but how it is forced to behave. No doubt council will have to make changes to this intersection in the near future in a reactive decision rather than proactive when the original planning permit was considered. How about council staff meeting the local residents on site for a discussion?

