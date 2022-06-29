Regional areas are rejecting unis, but numbers higher for TAFE

Wodonga has a very low number of university students, but an above average number of TAFE students, Census data shows.
The newly released statistics show that Wodonga has less than half of the state average university enrolment: 16.6 per cent of Victorians are currently enrolled in university or some other form of higher education, while only 8 per cent of Wodonga's population are enrolled.
Conversely, Wodonga has high rates of TAFE enrolment, 4.5 per cent above the national average.
In raw figures, Wodonga's university and TAFE enrolments have increased since the last Census in 2016, with university enrolments more than doubling to just more than 1000, and TAFE enrolments almost tripling to over 1600.
Wodonga TAFE CEO Phil Paterson believes Wodonga's high TAFE levels are due to the area's close proximity to industries strongly embedded in TAFE training, like building and construction, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare and agriculture.
He said there had been a big upsurge in trades and apprenticeships. "We've built a brand new Trades Training Centre to complement this growth now and into the future," Mr Paterson said.
Across the border, Albury shows a similar pattern, with university enrolments more than 5 per cent below, and TAFE enrolments 3 per cent above the national average.
In the wider region, university enrolments were even lower with Wangaratta and Indigo close to 7 per cent, while Benalla, Moira, and Greater Hume were just above 5 per cent.
Federation and Berrigan were the lowest at just less than 5 per cent against a national average of 15.4 per cent. All of these areas TAFE enrolment figures were close to the national average of 7.8 per cent.
