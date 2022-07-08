THE Royal Czech Ballet will tour Australia - including Albury - for the first time with its production of Swan Lake.
The ballet company comprises elite dancers from Europe including Ukraine, Italy and Moldova.
Advertisement
Artistic director Andrey Scharaev was delighted to present Swan Lake to audiences in Australia and New Zealand this spring.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
"In this difficult time for everyone, when there is a conflict in Ukraine, we want to bring good through our art," he said.
"We have an international company with dancers from different European countries, including Ukraine.
"The theatre is something that has always united people and always will do."
Swan Lake runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on September 11 at 7pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.