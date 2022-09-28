AWH services a population of some 300,000 people across our region and our clinicians work tirelessly to fulfil the vison of quality acute care close to home - exemplified by the success of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. The lack of fit-for-purpose infrastructure is now a great threat to the health of our patients and to the recruitment and retention of professional staff. If the two state premiers and federal health minister could work together to fund a new build at AWH, the costs could be shared, and efficiencies maximised.