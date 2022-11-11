The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek footballer Zach Mona talks of impact of racial comment

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Zach Mona was racially vilified in a football game eight weeks ago and it's still troubling him. His opponent was banned for eight games. Picture by Ash Smith

Heartbroken Kiewa-Sandy Creek footballer Zach Mona has revealed the mental toll a racist comment has had on him and his family.

Local News

