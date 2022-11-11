Heartbroken Kiewa-Sandy Creek footballer Zach Mona has revealed the mental toll a racist comment has had on him and his family.
Mona was called a "dirty black f--k" by an opponent in the Tallangatta and District Football League reserve grade grand final on September 17.
There were no reports from the game, with the Hawks asking the league to launch an investigation.
Mediation between the two parties failed.
The player pleaded guilty to breaching the AFL National Vilification and Discrimination Policy at a tribunal hearing last week and was handed an eight-match ban, with two suspended until the end of the 2024 season. He also offered a written apology.
The Border Mail originally complied with a request by TDFL executive to not name the two players involved.
However, when The Border Mail contacted Mona and asked if he wanted to be interviewed, he agreed.
Mona's father is from Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, while his mother is Australian.
"The reason I pushed hard for this is not only for my three kids, but for any children in the same situation," he offered.
"Sport's supposed to be a safe place, there might be a young kid who cops it on the sporting field and says, 'no, stuff it, I'm going', it's really more for the future generations."
Mona, who turned 32 on the day of the tribunal, has played football for many years, along with other sports like cricket and water polo, so he's used to the 'rough and tumble' of ball sports.
Like so many men, he doesn't like to be seen as needing help, but admits the comment rocked him.
And still does eight weeks later.
"It's the first time it's ever been directed by an opponent," he admitted.
"When confronted about it, he said, 'what are you going to do? Go have a cry'.
"It got in my head, I lost my way a little because I didn't know how to react, whether I should go the fist (fight).
"The way I've been brought up is if someone's got a problem with your colour, it's their problem, not yours.
"If other team-mates had heard it, they might have taken matters into their own hands, but I'm glad it didn't get to that stage, it would have marred the grand final even more."
The incident had a major impact on Mona's father.
"Probably the biggest thing is the way my dad took it," he explained.
"It's really knocked him around because he's questioning the way he's brought us up.
"He's thinking whether he should have brought us up to physically fight someone (if that ever happened), I'm glad though he hasn't brought us up that way because I'd be getting into "blues" (fights) all the time.
"It's not easy growing up in a society where you are different.
"You always try to integrate, I work my ring off to try and fit it and then someone has a go at you for something you can't change.
"Unfortunately, you get the stereotypes, I used to work for myself and I'd wear my work clothes down the street because I didn't want people to think I'm bludging.
"You do get the looks, it's not easy to try and break that stereotype, by some you're classed as inferior."
But Mona is immensely proud of his background.
"Both sides of the family fought in the war, my great uncles were, I guess, 'Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels' (the name given by grateful Australian soldiers to villagers who helped carry supplies to the front and carried injured soldiers in the Kokoda campaign in World War II)," he revealed.
Mona is married and admits it was a tough conversation with his children.
"My eldest is switched on and well aware of what's happening," he suggested.
"I just want anyone, anyone, who might ever think of saying something, just think of the consequences.
"You can say things in the moment, but it's still having an affect, to be honest, it's always going to be there."
