YOUR SAY: Street party thanks, pothole purpose and traffic concerns

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 26 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Culcairn Community Development Committee's Michelle Godde and Kirsty Wilksch helped promote their town's street party earlier this month. Picture by Mark Jesser

Thanks all for a great street party

We would like to thank everyone in the local community for making the Culcairn Street Party a wonderful success last Friday (November 18) night! Special thanks to the NSW government, Justin Clancy MP, and Greater Hume Shire for the grant and support to hold the event, enabling us to make this a free family-friendly event (other than the food, it was free!).

