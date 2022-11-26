YOUR SAY: Street party thanks, pothole purpose and traffic concerns

Why has it taken so long for the council to fix or make changes to the area of Moorefield Park Drive and Mayfair Drive? The council has told me some months ago by email that they are going to make the owners of OTR Service Station put up exit and entry signs on Moorefield Park Drive, but we still don't have them plus I have emails from the Minister for Local Government and the council that they are going to make changes to the above roads, but we still have not had any changes.

