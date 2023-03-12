YOUR SAY: Don't change angle parking, it encourages more shoppers

Any town that has angle parking is a busy town because of this easy confidence.
I note that most of the information about the Ukraine war is being censored and the truth is being distorted or hidden. The only information we get is that which is manufactured by the Zelensky government - which is recognised as the most corrupt in Europe. No unbiased western journalists are allowed near the battlefields to report the truth.
The Ukraine war need never have happened and at least 200,000 young Ukrainians are now dead. The problem is that citizens of Australia, America, Britain and Europe are also unwittingly complicit in this genocide because of the lies we are being told. The outcome of the war is a fait accompli and will only result in more dead Ukrainians the longer it continues. Pretending that Ukraine is winning will not make it so. The problem with condoning censorship is that those controlling it today will not necessarily be in power tomorrow. When their voices are silenced will they rejoice in censorship then?
IN OTHER NEWS:
Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people: Donald Horne, 1964.
Little has changed. If Andrew Hateley has his way, little will. We have lived off the 'luck' of our resources, benefits going to the wealthy and nothing put by. Countries with better leadership taxed the sale of their resources, creating a contingency fund. Yes, we need water for farmers. We may be able to support ourselves on home grown produce if we were not importing so much from overseas, undercutting and devaluing the work of our local growers.
This is what free market economics has created. With so many 'incentives' for people to 'invest' (particularly in housing) whilst paying little tax, certainly people are becoming homeless at a frightening rate. We like inexpensive energy, but sustainability is important. Continuing to burn fossil fuels (only cheap because they are subsidised) is making climate change worse.
Don't take at face value lies and myths you hear about 'The Greens'. Get informed. Look at Greens policies. They are designed to rectify the problems created by preceding governments. People can't focus on the problems like climate change without a secure home and income. This is why we have policies to increase Newstart and accelerate public housing building.
Protecting ordinary Australian families (rather than the rich minority) is our priority. As for future generations shaking their heads as to the decisions made, I'm sure they will. If we have any.
