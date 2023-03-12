YOUR SAY: Don't change angle parking, it encourages more shoppers

The Ukraine war need never have happened and at least 200,000 young Ukrainians are now dead. The problem is that citizens of Australia, America, Britain and Europe are also unwittingly complicit in this genocide because of the lies we are being told. The outcome of the war is a fait accompli and will only result in more dead Ukrainians the longer it continues. Pretending that Ukraine is winning will not make it so. The problem with condoning censorship is that those controlling it today will not necessarily be in power tomorrow. When their voices are silenced will they rejoice in censorship then?