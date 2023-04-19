A volunteer group will be formed to lead the recovery process after a high country landslip and flooding.
Nominations to join the Kiewa Valley Community Recovery Group are now open online until May 1.
Alpine Council and Emergency Recovery Victoria are co-ordinating the formation, which follows the Bogong High Plains Road landslip that has restricted access to Falls Creek since October.
Representing Bogong Village, Mount Beauty, Tawonga South, Tawonga and Dederang, the body seeks members with a broad cross section of interests and views.
Alpine mayor John Forsyth said establishing such a group played a critical part in supporting community-centred recovery.
"Their role will not only be to plan, co-ordinate and lead the recovery process, but give a voice to the broad views, priorities and recovery goals of affected communities," he said.
Ratepayers in the Kiewa Valley who live outside of Alpine Council can also nominate for the group.
