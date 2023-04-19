The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kiewa Valley Community Recovery Group nominations open until May 1

By Community News
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work continues to clear and repair Bogong High Plains Road after a landslip.
Work continues to clear and repair Bogong High Plains Road after a landslip.

A volunteer group will be formed to lead the recovery process after a high country landslip and flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.