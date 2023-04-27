The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

Country legend Melinda Schneider brings Songs of Hope fundraiser to Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning country singer-songwriter Melinda Schneider will sing an intimate and soulful matinee, Songs of Hope, at St Matthew's Church in Albury on May 27. It will be a fundraiser for St Matthew's Emergency Care.
Award-winning country singer-songwriter Melinda Schneider will sing an intimate and soulful matinee, Songs of Hope, at St Matthew's Church in Albury on May 27. It will be a fundraiser for St Matthew's Emergency Care.

From the moment Melinda Schneider met Father Peter MacLeod-Miller on tour in Albury in early 2020, she knew he had to marry her to her musical soulmate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.