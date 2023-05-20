The Border Mail
Wodonga resident Heather Watts wants more people to realise dangers of PFAS

May 21 2023 - 5:00am
Wodonga's Heather Watts holds a map from 2021 highlighting the number of cancer diagnoses in her neighbourhood, which she thinks could stem from PFAS contamination. More have emerged since then. Picture by James Wiltshire
A long-time advocate for cancer support on the Border doesn't believe much of the community has awareness about the dangers of PFAS.

